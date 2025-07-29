ALTON - Alton native Ja’Markus Gary, recognized for his many athletic and academic achievements at both Alton High School and McKendree University in Lebanon, IL., has taken a new step in his career by joining the Madison County Sheriff’s Office Patrol Division.

Recently, Madison County Sheriff Jeff Connor administered the oath of office to a deputy position. Gary, in a ceremony attended by family, marked the beginning of his service with the Madison County Sheriff’s Office. Gary will start the Police Academy on August 18, 2025. The four-month academy session will be followed by several weeks on patrol alongside a Field Training Officer.

Sheriff Connor expressed enthusiasm about Gary’s future contributions and said, “We are excited to see the many contributions Deputy Gary will make during his upcoming years of service to the citizens of Madison County.”

Gary was a 2022-23 Academic All-Great Lakes Valley Conference honoree for McKendree, and saw action in seven football games during the 2022 season, recording nine tackles, including five against Lake Erie College on September 17, 2022, and recovering one fumble.

Before attending McKendree, he was a multi-sport athlete at Alton High School in Alton, Illinois, earning Second Team All-Conference honors in football as a junior and First Team All-Conference as a senior. He also played basketball during his high school years.

Reflecting on his accomplishments, Gary said in a previous Riverbender.com interview, “The major accomplishments in my life are because of hard work, dedication and sacrifice.”

