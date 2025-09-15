EDWARDSVILLE — The Agency for Community Transit (ACT) honored Jamall Arnold, a recent Edwardsville High School graduate, during its board meeting Thursday, Sept. 11, 2025, recognizing his successful completion of a one-year apprenticeship program. The ceremony, attended by family, friends and local officials, highlighted Arnold’s transition from apprentice to full-time ACT employee.

Launched in partnership with Madison County Employment and Training and the U.S. Department of Labor, the apprenticeship program began in August 2024 to provide high school students with practical job skills and professional experience in the transit industry. Arnold worked as a bus cleaner under the guidance of experienced ACT staff, participating in paid training several hours after school.

Arnold completed the program in August and has since accepted a full-time position with ACT. “Once again, an apprentice from this impressive program has come to work for ACT on a full-time basis,” said ACT Executive Director SJ Morrison.

“I’m proud that ACT supports this program and that it is yielding such hard working, dependable employees to join our team," Morrison said.

The event also included representatives from Madison County Employment & Training, the Illinois Department of Human Services, and Illinois State Representative Katie Stuart. ACT provides multi-modal transportation services across Madison County, including fixed-route buses, commuter services to downtown St. Louis, and specialized transit options for elderly and disabled residents.

