Jalon J. Moore, 25, of Saint Louis, Mo., was sentenced on Thursday, May 12, 2022, to a total of 26 years in prison for a string of robberies he committed in the Metro East area.

Moore will serve a three-year term of supervised release following his release from federal prison. Moore was also ordered to pay $132,961.74 in restitution to his victims.

In January of 2022, Moore pled guilty to conspiracy to commit robberies with a firearm, armed robberies of Sprint in Fairview Heights, Illinois, and Marco’s Pizza in Collinsville, and armed bank robbery of GCS Credit Union in Collinsville, all of which occurred in March of 2019. Moore also pled guilty and was sentenced in the Eastern District of Missouri for five additional armed robberies of businesses in Saint Louis.

According to court documents, Moore, Larry J. Rhines, and Garry Johnson, committed numerous “take over style” business robberies in the Metro East area between January and March of 2019. During these robberies, the three were armed with firearms and threatened employees while demanding money. Moore’s co-defendants, Larry J. Rhines and Garry Johnson, are set to be sentenced in June of 2022.

This case was brought as part of Project Safe Neighborhoods (PSN), the centerpiece of the Department of Justice’s violent crime reduction efforts. PSN is an evidence-based program proven to be effective at reducing violent crime.

Through PSN, a broad spectrum of stakeholders work together to identify the most pressing violent crime problems in the community and develop comprehensive solutions to address them. As part of this strategy, PSN focuses enforcement efforts on the most violent offenders and partners with locally based prevention and reentry programs for lasting reductions in crime. This case was investigated by the St. Louis and Springfield Field Offices of the Federal Bureau of Investigation, the Saint Louis Metropolitan, Saint Louis County, Collinsville, and Fairview Heights Police Departments. The case prosecuted by Assistant U.S. Attorney Ali Burns.

