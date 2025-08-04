HARDIN — Country music fans can look forward to a lively night at the Calhoun County Fair on Thursday, Sept. 4, 2025, when Jake Maurer takes the stage at the fairgrounds. The concert, beginning at 7:30 p.m. with gates opening at 5 p.m., will feature a blend of modern country and down-home storytelling, promising an engaging experience for attendees.

Jake Maurer, a native of Metamora, has been a fixture in Nashville’s music scene since 2007, regularly headlining at Tootsie’s Orchid Lounge. Raised in the Midwest with influences including Garth Brooks and Texas “Red Dirt” country, Maurer combines his background as a former college football player and teacher with his passion for music. He is known for his high-energy performances and ability to connect with audiences through humor and heartfelt songs. Maurer also tours extensively, performing at festivals such as Regina’s Hawgarama and fundraising events in Ontario and Montana.

Opening the evening will be 17-year-old rising star Cash Goetten, whose smooth vocals and heartfelt lyrics have gained local attention. Goetten, who developed his musical skills during the COVID-19 pandemic, has performed at various community venues and regularly participates in charity events. He is a high school senior who balances music with a full-time job on a horse ranch.

Article continues after sponsor message

Admission to the concert is included with regular gate admission to the fair. Attendees are encouraged to bring blankets or lawn chairs to enjoy the music under the stars.

The event is part of a broader celebration of fall and community at the Calhoun County Fair, which also features rides, food, and other attractions.

In addition to the concert, the fair is accepting registrations for the 2025 Calhoun County Fair Parade.

Participants are asked to register online to ensure proper organization and recognition.

Vendor booths are also available for those interested in showcasing products or services during the fair.

For updates and more information about the concert and fair events, follow the Calhoun County Fair on Facebook or visit their website at https://calhounfair.net/

More like this: