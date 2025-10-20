JACKSONVILLE/CARROLLTON - Calhoun defeated Routt 42-14 in a high-scoring football game Saturday, Oct. 18, 2025, at Routt. The victory improved Calhoun’s record to 8-0 as the team aims to complete the regular season undefeated.

Calhoun took an early lead in the first quarter with a 62-yard interception return for a touchdown by Jake Brannan, followed by a 58-yard reception from Easton Wallendorf on a pass from Earl Elmore.

Routt responded with a 68-yard touchdown reception by Mossman from Reed, but Calhoun maintained control, scoring 14 points in the second quarter with two runs by Brannan, including a 6-yard and a 1-yard touchdown.

Routt added a touchdown in the third quarter with a 1-yard run by Reed, but Calhoun answered with a 34-yard run from Tyler Van Dyne. In the fourth quarter, Brannan capped the scoring with a 32-yard touchdown run.

Article continues after sponsor message

Calhoun’s kicker Jack Goode successfully converted all six extra-point attempts. The final score by quarters was Calhoun 14, 14, 7, 7 and Routt 7, 0, 7, 0.

Calhoun will host Brown County, which holds a 7-1 record, on Friday, Oct. 24, 2025, as they pursue a perfect regular season.

Hawks Romp To 62-6 Victory Over Beardstown

In other local football action, Carrollton improved to 5-3 overall with a decisive 62-6 home victory over Beardstown on Saturday.

The Hawks will close their regular season at TMCV (Co-Op) at 7 p.m. on Friday, Oct. 24, 2025 and now appear headed to the playoffs with the win.

More like this: