Jake Brannan.Jacob Brannan in action for Calhoun's Warriors. (Photos by Bonnie Snyders).

Get The Latest News!

Don't miss our top stories and need-to-know news everyday in your inbox.

JACKSONVILLE/CARROLLTON - Calhoun defeated Routt 42-14 in a high-scoring football game Saturday, Oct. 18, 2025, at Routt. The victory improved Calhoun’s record to 8-0 as the team aims to complete the regular season undefeated.

Calhoun took an early lead in the first quarter with a 62-yard interception return for a touchdown by Jake Brannan, followed by a 58-yard reception from Easton Wallendorf on a pass from Earl Elmore.

Routt responded with a 68-yard touchdown reception by Mossman from Reed, but Calhoun maintained control, scoring 14 points in the second quarter with two runs by Brannan, including a 6-yard and a 1-yard touchdown.

Routt added a touchdown in the third quarter with a 1-yard run by Reed, but Calhoun answered with a 34-yard run from Tyler Van Dyne. In the fourth quarter, Brannan capped the scoring with a 32-yard touchdown run.

Article continues after sponsor message

Calhoun’s kicker Jack Goode successfully converted all six extra-point attempts. The final score by quarters was Calhoun 14, 14, 7, 7 and Routt 7, 0, 7, 0.

Calhoun will host Brown County, which holds a 7-1 record, on Friday, Oct. 24, 2025, as they pursue a perfect regular season.

Jack Goode.Easton Wallendorf.

Hawks Romp To 62-6 Victory Over Beardstown

In other local football action, Carrollton improved to 5-3 overall with a decisive 62-6 home victory over Beardstown on Saturday.

The Hawks will close their regular season at TMCV (Co-Op) at 7 p.m. on Friday, Oct. 24, 2025 and now appear headed to the playoffs with the win.

More like this:

Play It Again Sports Friday Night, Aug. 29, 2025, Football Roundup
Aug 31, 2025
Breese Central Edges Roxana in Close Football Clash
Oct 11, 2025
Play It Again Sports Football Roundup - Friday, Oct. 3, 2025
Oct 4, 2025
Play It Again Sports Football Roundup - Friday, Oct. 10, 2025
Oct 11, 2025
Play It Again Sports Roundup - September 12, 2025
Sep 13, 2025

 