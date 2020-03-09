ALTON - Jaina Bemis from Alton High School and Ronan Stork from

Marquette Catholic High School were honored as the March Students of the

Month by the Alton Godfrey Rotary Club at the Club’s regular meeting at Gentlin’s

Restaurant.

Students selected for this honor are recognized and presented with an award

at a Rotary Club meeting and are eligible to compete for a $6,000 Scholarship that

will be presented to one of the students honored as a Student of the Month during

the school year.

Jaina Bemis is the daughter of F. Ryan and Kristin Bemis of Alton. She is an

Illinois State Scholar and a member of the National Honor Society. She has also been

a member of the Scholar Bowl team and has served as Captain of the team.

Bemis has been extremely active in Alton High’s music program serving as a

member of the Symphonic Orchestra, the Pit Orchestra and the Chamber

Article continues after sponsor message

Strings of which she served as concertmaster. She served as a member of the Student Council for several years and has been very active in several

student organizations such as the Biology and Physics clubs and the

Mathematics team. She also serves as Tutoring Chair of Mn Alpha Theta.

Bemis has also been involved on planning committees for various school

projects such as the Prom, Homecoming, Parent teacher conferences, K thru 8 registration, and other school event planning groups.

She plans to attend Southeast Missouri State University and major in forensic

Chemistry. She hopes to make forensic science a career and plans to return

to the Alton area after graduating.

Ronan Stork is the son of Kevin and Michelle Stork of Jerseyville. During his

four teas at Marquette he has played baseball, basketball, cross country, and the

WYSE teams . He has placed 1st thru 4th numerous times in Chemistry, and

Mathematics during regional and sectional WYSE competitions.

Stork is the Vice President of the Student Council, President of the Veterans

Heritage Project, Treasurer of the National Honor Society, and a member of

Interact. Additional honors and achievements include Silver Medallion Recipient,

Illinois State Scholar, Veterans Heritage Project Author, Source America ChallengeWinner and Young Achiever of the Year. He has earned 150 service hours and

attended Summer Seminars for the Naval and Air Force Academies.

Stork plans to attend the University of Illinois or Purdue. He has received a

nomination to and is awaiting decisions on an appointment to the Naval or Air Force

Academies.

Bemis and Stork were presented recognition plaques by the President

of the Alton/Godfrey Rotary Club.

More like this: