EDWARDSVILLE – The Edwardsville Tigers recently welcomed teams from St. Louis to Chicago, Illinois for the Tiger Invitational Tournament. The Tigers would finish third in the tournament thanks to some great play from Jade Dynamic, a sophomore playing at number 3 singles.

The number 3 singles player had a winning weekend for the Tigers, and best of all, Dynamic had fun even when he lost. “Despite losing, I feel like I played well. I had a lot of fun too," said Dynamic after his 6-1, 6-1 loss to his Hersey High School opponent.

The number three singles player may have lost his match, but the result did not show on his face. The only thing a fan could tell by Dynamic’s expressions was that he was happy to be competing at a high level. “Every single point that passed by, I had fun. It’s kind of a rare thing – it’s been hard to compete and have fun at the same time but playing these matches against better players has brought competition and fun together.”

With last year still being impacted by COVID-19 and Dynamic being a sophomore, the weekend’s high level of competition was motivating for Dynamic’s tennis career. “If you play with the people at your level, you’ll constantly stay at that level," said Dynamic. “But, if you play with people who are better than you, then you have a chance to grow as a player.”

In an individual sport like tennis, losses can be worth more to your game than wins because a player can learn the parts of his game that need improvement. One of the reasons Dynamic is number three on a good team like the Tigers is because he learns from his losses. “Today brought out some of the shots that I need to work on. Now that I have established that connection between having fun and competing, seeing how much better competition is out there, it has made me excited to keep moving forward with tennis.”

