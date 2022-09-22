Jacoby Arts Center To Host 'Spooky Saturdays' In October.

ALTON - Jacoby Arts Center is DYING to have you join them for not 1 but 2 Spooky Saturdays in October on the 8th & 15th from 7-10 pm!

Bring your special Boo for date night or your group of Gross Goblin Friends to watch a double feature cult classic horror film and enjoy BOOzy beverages from JAC's Bar. Clay Ghoul Heads (on the 8th) and Haunted Hex Dolls (on the 15th) crafts will be facilitated by Nick Williams.

While you're here lay your PEEPERS on the artwork in Phantasmagoria V: A celebration of all things dark, spooky, creepy, grotesque, and Halloween. Phantasmagoria embodies the spirit of the strange and curious and will be on display in the Simmons Hanly Conroy Main Gallery from Oct. 5 through Nov. 13.

Jump on your broomstick and fly on over to Jacoby Arts Center located at 627 E Broadway Alton, IL 62002. Halloween costumes and howling at the moon are welcome.

To get your $5 tickets for Spooky Saturdays visit: www.jacobyartscenter.org

