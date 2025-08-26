Our Daily Show Interview! Opening Minds Through Art Starts Soon!

ALTON - Jacoby Arts Center will host a special program for people with dementia.

The “Opening Minds Through Art” program is a nationally-recognized initiative that pairs high school or college students with older adults living with dementia. Over the course of eight weeks, the two collaborate to make art projects together. Jacoby’s “Opening Minds Through Art” project runs from 10:30–11:30 a.m. every Saturday from Sept. 27, 2025, through Nov. 15, 2025.

“It gives them an opportunity to create and have choice in life. As dementia progresses, people often lose the ability to make choices,” explained Chris, who serves as the program director. “People living with dementia can still function in ways. You might have to simplify it, simplify it some more, simplify it some more. But they still can create. They still can function and do something meaningful and purposeful.”

Chris graduated from Maryville University with a degree in therapeutic art. She spent most of her career in senior services and recently attended a 12-week course through the University of Miami to learn how to facilitate the “Opening Minds Through Art” program.

At the end of Jacoby’s eight-week program, the artist and the student will work together to name and display their pieces in a gallery, which will open on Dec. 5 and run through February 2026.

Chantel, who works with Jacoby, emphasized that the senior does not need any art experience. The goal is to foster creation, cognitive function, and socialization, which Chantel and Chris believe is “priceless” for those living with dementia.

Chris and Chantel also encourage caregivers to leave Jacoby during the hourlong sessions. They explained that caregivers can be a distraction, when the goal is for the artist and the student to connect and focus on the art. Chantel suggests going to a nearby shop and “decompressing.”

Chris added that the artist can be at any stage of dementia and still benefit from the program. With her training, she is equipped to handle whatever challenges arise, and she looks forward to working with the artists to encourage their creativity.

“It really doesn’t matter at what level people are functioning,” she said. “They can be someone who is in the early stages of the disease, but I’ve worked with people in the very late stages of the disease that have gotten great joy out of doing this program. As long as they’re able to mobilize enough to get into the building, that really is the only requirement, that they be able to get in and sit down and enjoy.”

Chantel noted that Jacoby has several other activities available as fall begins, from open studio times to afterschool and toddlers’ programs. For more, visit Jacoby’s official website.

“We have so many things coming up,” Chantel said, adding, “Anybody who creates at Jacoby is technically an artist. You don’t have to have any experience to show up and be an artist.”

Participation in the “Opening Minds Through Art” program costs $80 for the eight-week course. They currently have six spots available. You can sign up at the official Jacoby Arts Center website at JacobyArtsCenter.org.

