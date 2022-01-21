VERSAILLES, MO. - A real estate listing for a historical cave, small residence, and tourist spot - known as Jacob’s Cave - has created quite a bit of attention.

Jacob's Cave in Versailles, MO., is listed for a price of $3,420,000 on Zillow by Justin M. Swast of the Midwest Land Group, LLC. Jacob Craycraft, a miner, rediscovered the cave in 1975. It is believed to be used by American Indians and troops in the Civil War.

Jacob Craycraft, the person who discovered the cave, came from Kentucky with his father and brother when he was a small boy. The historical story is told that on August 8, 1875, Jacob, a lead and tiff was miner, was working with two other men and a 6-year-old boy in that area. After lunch on that day, Jacob was tossing rocks toward what appeared to be a shallow hole and one of the rocks made what is described as a "thunk" sound landing in a shallow hole. After a short dig, Jacob and the others discovered the entrance to the cave system and the rest is now history.

Jacob's Cave was opened to tourists in 1932 and tours of the property were given. By the mid-1940s, the cave became a tourist hot spot in the Lake of the Ozarks. The Hurley Family purchased the cave in 1965 and were the long-time administrators of it.

The cave property is 223 acres and comes with a 4-bedroom, 2.5-bath residence constructed in 1984. There is a gift shop and a large workshed on the property. There are also roads on the property from dirt, asphalt, gravel, paved that make it easy to tour the property.

The listing on Zillow starts like this: “Have you ever dreamed of owning a historical cave? You will not want to miss out on this once-in-a-lifetime investment opportunity just North of Lake of the Ozarks! The possibilities surrounding the ownership of this unique property and thriving business are endless. Along with 223 stunning acres, an incredible on-site cave makes this property a must-have. The flourishing business run within the cave known as “Jacob’s Cave” is a well-established tourist attraction that supports a generous annual income. Discovered in 1875 by Jacob Craycraft, the cave quickly became a must-see.”

The listing continued and said: “It has been in operation as a show cave since as early as 1932. Its beauty is one of its own, as you will see every type of cave formation imaginable. The cave is fully wheelchair accessible and is perfect for field trips, parties, and other unique small or large group celebrations. This opportunity is truly once in a lifetime, and has so much more potential you will have to see to fully appreciate.”

