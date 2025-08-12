DES MOINES, IOWA — Brad Jacobs, a retired firefighter from Alton, and his partner Bob Biarkis of Edwardsville, recently competed in the National Senior Games pickleball tournament in Des Moines, Iowa, finishing 10th out of 25 teams in the 70-74 age bracket. Jacobs, who qualified last year at the Illinois Senior Olympics in Springfield, credited his doubles partner Biarkis for introducing him to competitive pickleball.

The biennial National Senior Games, held in Des Moines this year, featured approximately 2,400 participants across various sports. In the pickleball competition alone, 25 teams competed in the 70-74 age group. Jacobs and Biarkis won their first two matches against teams that ultimately placed fifth and sixth before losing to a team that finished fourth overall.

Biarkis, an experienced player who learned pickleball 13 years ago in Arizona, expressed satisfaction with their performance.

“It was a great experience,” he said, noting the tournament’s double-elimination format, which allowed their team to continue competing in the consolation bracket after an initial loss.

Both players have deep ties to the local pickleball community. Biarkis has been instrumental in developing pickleball facilities in Edwardsville, advocating for the addition of 25 courts at Plummer Family Park over several years. He also teaches pickleball at the Edwardsville YMCA and runs youth camps and leagues, helping introduce the sport to younger players.

Jacobs, who began playing pickleball after retiring from the Alton Fire Department in 2000, described the sport as a meaningful outlet for staying active and competitive.

“I had never played in a tournament before, but Bob asked if I would like to join him initially in Springfield, and we ended up going undefeated and winning the gold,” Jacobs said of their Illinois Senior Olympics experience.

He also praised the enthusiastic pickleball fan base, comparing it favorably to his past experiences in softball nationals.

