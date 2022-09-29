JERSEY – While senior defender Jacob Wagner would say that baseball is his preferred sport, he does have a good time out on the soccer field. He certainly did Wednesday night when he scored his first goal for the Panther’s soccer team in a 7-0 win over Roxana on Senior Night.

“Getting it on Senior Night means a lot. There’s nothing like it, a one-of-a-kind experience,” Jacob said after the game.

Afterward, Jacob was nominated by his team as the player of the game.

It was his first goal to go along with his two assists throughout his time playing. He doesn’t get on the scoresheet very often as he’s one of Jersey’s go-to defenders.

Wagner is a Riverbender.com Jersey Male Athlete Of The Month.

The three-sport athlete doesn’t get much time off between sports seasons. He mentioned that he also plays basketball in the winter and baseball in the spring, baseball being the sport he says he’s best at.

He had a batting average of .333 through six at-bats last season and made 12 appearances on the mound, mainly in relief. He had a 1-1 record when starting.

It looks like Jacob is going to have a busy senior year, but he wouldn’t have it any other way. He said the thing he likes most about playing all these sports is the friends he’s made along the way.

