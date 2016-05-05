Name: Jacob Michael Bohannan        

Parents: Katlin Michelon and Paige Bohannan of Kampsville

Birth weight: 6 lbs 6 oz

Birth Length: 20 inches

Time : 10:04

Date: April 25, 2016

Hospital: OSF St. Anthony’s

Grandparents: David Bohannan, Kampsville; Rachel Bohannan, Kampsville; Becky Devening, Jerseyville; Jody & Chris Lemp, Granite City

Great Grandparents: Linda Devening, Jerseyville; Gary Devening, Jerseyville; Linda & Loyd Maulden, Medora; Bonnie Wheeler, East Alton; Pam & Harvey Henson, Jerseyville

