GLEN CARBON - Father McGivney Catholic senior boys basketball player Jacob Huber has helped the Griffins get off to a good start this season.

Huber is one of many seniors on a veteran team that has very good expectations, having played for the Griffins since his freshman year in 2019-20. He is one of his team's hardest workers and helps provide leadership to the younger players on the club.

For all of his efforts both on and off the court, Huber has been named a Byron, Carlson, Petri, and Kalp Male Athlete Of the Month.

Huber sees his role on the Griffins as a rebounder who looks for the open man first to start a fast break, shooting when he has the opportunity.

"I see my role as try to get boards," Huber said, "hit the overlook and hit more shots."

McGivney has a veteran team, with a total of five seniors on the roster this season, and Huber thinks that their leadership will play a vital role in the team's success this season.

"It definitely helps," Huber said. "All five of us know how to lead. I think the freshmen, sophomores, and juniors, they all look up to us and as long as we can do our job, they'll follow."

Huber does feel that big things are in store for the Griffins this season and also has many goals for himself and the team.

"I think we can finish pretty strong," Huber said. "I know our team goals are getting 20 wins and winning a regional. So, we'll see what happens."

