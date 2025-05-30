JACKSON, TENN. - The Alton River Dragons fell to the Jackson Rockabillys 13-12 in a high-scoring baseball game Thursday, May 29, 2025, in Jackson, Tenn. The game featured a dramatic seventh inning and ended amid controversy with a key interference call.

The Rockabillys led 4-0 entering the seventh inning, when Alton exploded for 12 runs, setting a franchise record for most runs scored in a single inning. The offensive outburst was fueled largely by walks, as both teams’ pitching staffs struggled throughout the contest. Alton issued 12 walks, while Jackson tallied 11.

Article continues after sponsor message

Jackson responded with a seven-run rally in the bottom of the seventh, trimming the deficit. They added two more runs in the eighth inning, which proved decisive in securing the victory.

The game concluded with a controversial interference call, and Alton manager Jarrod Brissenden was ejected in the fifth inning.

Notable performances for the River Dragons included Ethan Cantareria, who recorded two hits and two RBIs; Grant Shepherd, who contributed two RBIs and two stolen bases; and Caleb Clealand, who had two hits, including a double.

More like this: