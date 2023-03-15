ALTON - Jackson Pranger of Marquette Catholic High School and Summer Collman of Alton High School were honored as Students of the Month of March at a recent meeting of the Rotary Club of Alton-Godfrey held at Gentelin’s on Broadway Restaurant.

Jackson Pranger is the son of Rick and Sara Pranger of Jerseyville. He is a senior at Marquette Catholic High School and plans to attend Lewis and Clark Community College and then transfer to the University of Illinois Urbana-Champaign, majoring in Ag Accounting.

While attending Marquette, Jackson has been a member of the National Honors Society for two years. He has earned High Honor Roll all four years while taking honors, AP, and dual credit classes and holds a GPA of 4.4. As a part of Jackson’s Infinity Engineering class, he and two of his classmates created a device that helped workers with disabilities at their job. Also, while at Marquette, Jackson played basketball, soccer and tennis.

Jackson has accumulated over 175 service hours while attending Marquette. These hours consist of volunteering at his church and former grade school, serving mass and assisting with technology. It also includes hours of volunteering at Marquette Catholic High School, surrounding communities, and donating blood to the Red Cross. He also works as a lifeguard throughout the year at the JCH Wellness Center and Donor Pool.

During his free time, Jackson enjoys playing tennis, pickleball, and indoor soccer with his friends. In the fall, he enjoys visiting and helping his relatives during harvest season at Turner Farms. Jackson is looking forward to his last tennis season at Marquette, playing alongside his friends.

Summer Collman is a senior at Alton High School and works at Asbury Village as a server after school. She currently has a 4.1 GPA and has taken multiple Honors and Dual Credit classes, such as American Government Honors, English 131 through Lewis and Clark, and Pre-Calculus. Summer was recognized this year as an Illinois State Scholar. She was also recognized as a High Honor Roll student and named to Lewis and Clark’s President’s List for the fall semester.

Summer is involved with many different extracurriculars at school. She is currently an FCCLA State Officer and formerly the president of the Alton FCCLA chapter. She is a member of Alton High’s National Honor Society and also a member of the Interact Club, the Robotics Club, and is a two-year member of the Redbird Nest.

The NHS and FCCLA have given her many opportunities to give back to her community. She has been a part of numerous community service projects during her high school career. Her favorite projects so far have been providing meals for the homeless and making peanut brittle with Team Honduras. These experiences have brightened her life and she is thankful to have been a part of them.

After high school, Summer plans to major in Family and Consumer Sciences Teacher Education at Illinois State University and become a future FCCLA adviser.

Summer and Jackson each received plaques recognizing their achievement from Alton-Godfrey Rotary Club President Antione Williams.

