EDWARDSVILLE - The Edwardsville Rotary Club has chosen to honor Edwardsville High School student Jackson Pender with the Student of the Month Award for March. Lincoln was nominated by Edwardsville High School teacher, Mrs. Angie VanBuskirk.

Jackson is the son of Keith and Melissa Pender. He participates in advanced placement classes and consistently achieves honor roll status at Edwardsville High School. His dedication to academics earned him recognition as a Illinois State Scholar Finalist. After school, Jackson is a member of the Ma Alpha Theta, as well as the EHS Math Team.

In his spare time, Jackson enjoys programming and video games. He also likes listening to music and playing games.

In the future, Jackson plans to attend SIUE and receive a master’s degree or higher in either electrical engineering or computer science. Specifically, he desires to go into circuitry; he also stated that he would be open to teaching within the field someday.

The Edwardsville Rotary Club recognizes a student each month, September through April. Each May, Edwardsville High School staff chooses one of the monthly winners to receive the $2,000 Edwardsville EHS Rotary Scholarship. The awards have been given since 1996 and the Edwardsville Rotary Club has given out over $35,000 in scholarships to date.

