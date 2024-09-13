EDWARDSVILLE - Classes were canceled on Friday, Sept. 13, 2024, at Jackson High School in Missouri, and because of that, the scheduled home game against Edwardsville was moved to 6 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 14, 2024, in Edwardsville.

Jackson R-2 School District announced the game cancellation on its Facebook page with the following: "All home sporting contests that were scheduled for today, Friday, September 13, 2024, will be canceled or postponed due to an investigation of a possible threat against the school. No practices will be held on campus at this time.

"All home sporting contests scheduled for tomorrow, Saturday, September 14, 2024, will also be canceled."

The Jackson R-2 School District also said the closure on Friday will give law enforcement plenty of time to investigate the threat.

