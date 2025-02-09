EDWARDSVILLE - Basketball Player Kim Jackson, softball player Rachel Anderson, and the 2011-12 state runners-up girls basketball team coached by Lori Blade, along with longtime field hockey and basketball coach Sharon Petty, were inducted into the Edwardsville High School Athletic Hall of Fame in ceremonies held Saturday night at the Sunset Hills Country Club in Edwardsville.

The Class of 2025 all made major contributions to their teams, and enjoyed much success after their high school careers ended.

Jackson graduated in 1993, and was the all-time scoring leader until she was topped by Hall of Famer Emmonie Henderson in 2012. Jackson scored 1,430 points in her four-year career with the Tigers, and was an all-state player for coach Dave Tissier, as the Tigers went 14-12 in 1992-93.

Anderson graduated in 2016, and was a four-year starting outfielder for Edwardsville's softball team. She hit .507 in her career, with 18 homers and 140 RBIs, hitting .564 in her freshman year, and hit .543 with four home runs and 44 RBIs in her senior season. She was named to multiple All-Southwestern Conference and All-State teams, and enjoyed a successful career at Southeast Missouri in Cape Girardeau.

Petty was the coach of the 1978 field hockey team that won the school's first-ever state team championship, going 13-1 on the season with a win over Chicago University in the state final, also finishing second in 1980 and 1981. The IHSA no longer has a state tournament series in field hockey.

Petty's career record for field hockey was 282-220-24, and also coached the girls basketball team for seven seasons, going 103-70, winning four regional titles.

The 2011-12 girls basketball team finished second at the state tournament, ending with a 34-2, losing in the final to Chicago Whitney Young. Henderson led the team with a 15.6 points-per-game average, and the 34 wins is a team record that still stands today. The team also won its first 28 games in a row before losing to Quincy Notre Dame Catholic late in the season.

