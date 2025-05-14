EDWARDSVILLE/EAST ST. LOUIS— The Jackie Joyner-Kersee Foundation is excited to announce its Annual Golf Scramble, taking place on Monday, June 2, 2025, at the picturesque Sunset Hills Country Club, located at 2525 S. State Route 157, Edwardsville, IL 62025.

This year’s event holds special significance as it marks the 25th anniversary of the Jackie Joyner-Kersee Center, a cornerstone of empowerment, education and wellness for youth and families in East St. Louis. The JJK Golf Scramble brings together community leaders, corporate partners and longtime friends of the Foundation for a day of fun and purpose—all in support of programs that serve over 10,000 youth, adults and families annually. Proceeds will benefit transformative initiatives including the JJK Winning in Life® Program, JJK Academy, summer camps, educational enrichment, sports development and health and wellness programs.

“We’re thrilled to welcome supporters to this year’s JJK Golf Scramble,” said Jackie Joyner-Kersee, Founder and Board Chair. “This event is not just about golf—it’s about investing in young people, building futures and celebrating 25 years of community impact.” The day will feature a shotgun start, lunch, on-course contests and a post-tournament awards reception. Sponsorship opportunities and team registration are still available.

To register, sponsor or learn more, please visit https://jjkfoundation.org/or contact Norma Bellcoff at 618-978-1522.

