



EAST ST. LOUIS – More than 500 girls attended the Jackie Joyner-Kersee Center on February 19 to celebrate National Girls and Women in Sports Day with one of the greatest female athletes of all time.

Article continues after sponsor message

This year marks the 34th annual National Girls & Women in Sports Day, a national observance celebrating the extraordinary achievements of women and girls in sports. Communities across all 50 states host events to highlight female athletes, including a local celebration at the Jackie Joyner-Kersee Center in East St. Louis.

Jackie Joyner-Kersee moderated a roundtable discussion from 11 -1 p.m. at the JJK Center. The event is designed to educate, inspire and celebrate the achievements of female athletes and help lead the next generation forward. Several former female athletes and successful businesswomen including Olympic Medalist, Dawn Harper-Nelson, will take part in the discussion and offer their advice on the importance of equal opportunity in sports and the power of sports to unlock girls’ limitless potential.

“The goal of this event is to help girls and women to be active and realize the power they have within themselves,” said Joyner-Kersee. “The confidence, strength and character gained through sports participation are the very tools girls and women need to become strong leaders in sports and life. We’re hoping the wisdom and experience of the women on this panel will help inspire these girls to go for their dreams.”

More than 500 girls between the ages of fifth and twelfth grade attended the event at the Jackie Joyner-Kersee Center from 11- 1 p.m on February 19. at the Jackie Joyner-Kersee Center located at 101 Jackie Joyner-Kersee Circle in East St. Louis. For more information about the Jackie Joyner-Kersee Foundation, go to www.jjkfoundation.org or call 618-274-5437.

More like this: