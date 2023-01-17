EDWARDSVILLE - Jack Rigoni, the son of Christin and Alex Rigoni of Edwardsville, recently delivered an Eagle Scout project to Edwardsville Township that will have a lasting impact. Jack constructed a concrete pad and built a bicycle repair station that is visible to bike riders.

Jack’s idea came to him about four years ago when he was riding bikes at his grandparent's home in Staunton and saw a very similar project right next to the bike trail.

“I thought this would be a good idea even to this day,” he said. “I finally got to the point where I wanted to do the project. The Township people and Eagle Scout Board Members were all very supportive.”

The 15-year-old new Eagle Scout said he feels extremely honored to earn the new status in Scouts.

“It is a huge accomplishment, and the good thing is it benefits the community," he said.

At least 21 merit badges are required to earn the rank of Eagle Scout. Of those 21 badges, 14 must come from a list of Eagle-required merit badges and the rest can be any badges not used for the 14. Those who strive for the Eagle Scout rank have to fulfill their requirements before their 18th birthday.

In about seventh grade, the Edwardsville youth formulated the idea to become an Eagle Scout.

Jack said his mom and dad have taken him to Scout meetings and programs since he was in fourth grade and have always been supportive and encouraged him.

“I can’t thank them enough as parents,” he said. “It took a lot of time, but they were always there for me.”

The Edwardsville teen said he hopes to inspire other kids in his troop or other kids in the Scouts period to think about the possibility of obtaining their Eagle Scout rank.

Jack is a good student, and he said at this point he hasn’t decided what career he will pursue, but he does have an interest in engineering. Jack’s father is a high-level engineer.

Jack thanked his Scout leaders, Edwardsville Township, and his parents for their support of the project.

When spring comes, Jack will beam with pride at his ingenious contribution to Edwardsville Township Park.

“There is the ability to get air at the stop and also multiple different tools you can use for the bike,” he said. “You also can hold the bike up by the seat or off the ground pedal so you are more at an eye level and you don’t have to keep bending down.”

