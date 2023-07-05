ROXANA - Jack Rea, a sophomore-to-be at Marquette Catholic High, is taking over as starting quarterback for the upcoming 2023 season and is hopeful of helping the Explorers turn around their football program.

Rea is a Male Athlete of the Month for the Explorers.

Marquette has gone 0-9 in both 2021 and 2022 and last won a game on Apr. 9, 2021, during the COVID-19 spring football season, winning at East Alton-Wood River 28-12. The Explorers are very optimistic they will start turning things around this coming season and in his interview that followed the Explorers competing in seven-on-seven passing scrimmages against Alton, Hardin Calhoun and host Roxana at Charlie Raich Field on June 28, Rea expressed that optimism.

"Oh, I think things went pretty well," Rea said of the 7-on-7 evening in Roxana. "We have a new group of people for Marquette football and we're just working out here and we're improving a lot and keep practicing to get better from last season. We want to keep improving."

The last two seasons have been difficult for Marquette, but there's a renewed sense of optimism and enthusiasm that showed among the players at the scrimmages. Rea feels the chances of success for the team are very good.

"I think we have a pretty good chance of winning a few games this year," Rea said. "We've got (Civic Memorial) for the opening game (Aug. 25 at Hauser Field) and I think we're going to do pretty good against them. And we're going to work hard and win."

Rea's expectations for himself and his team are high, yet very simple at the same time.

"I expect great things from me," Rea said, "and I expect my team to work hard and do well."

