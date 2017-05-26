BASEBALL

IHSA CLASS 2A VANDALIA SECTIONAL SEMIFINAL

PIASA SOUTHWESTERN 1, BREESE CENTRAL 0: Jack Little's bottom of the seventh double brought in Troy Evans with the game's only run as Piasa Southwestern advanced to Saturday's IHSA Class 2A Vandalia Sectional final as the Piasa Birds defeated Breese Central 1-0 Thursday afternoon.

The game had been suspended in the bottom of the fifth because of rain Wednesday; the Birds advanced at 23-11 on the year, while the Cougars were eliminated at 23-4. Southwestern will take on Teutopolis at noon Saturday for the sectional title and a trip to Monday's Sauget Super-Sectional at GCS Ballpark at 5 p.m. against the Benton Sectional winner.

Collin Baumgartner, Evans and Little each had hits for Southwestern, with Evans having a run scored and Little had a RBI in addition to the double. Brock Seymour got the win, striking out two; Ben Lowis pitched five innings the day before and fanned seven.

