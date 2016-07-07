Name: Jacelynn LeeAnn Cox

Get The Latest News!

Don't miss our top stories and need-to-know news everyday in your inbox.

Parents: Chelsi Yates and Tyler Cox of Cottage Hills

Birth weight:  7 lbs 9 oz

Birth Length: 19 1/2 inches

Time : 9:31 AM

Article continues after sponsor message

Date: July 1, 2016

Hospital: OSF St. Anthony's

Siblings: Daltyn (7); Brendyn (7); Taisyn (4)

Grandparents:Cathy & Rob Hogle, Granite City; Kerry & Callie Yates, Moro; Jim Cox & Becky Simmons, Moro; Linda Cox, East Alton

Great Grandparents: Wilma Dempsey, Rosewood Heights; Lanny & Alice Yates, Moro; Carol Jones, Alton

 

More like this:

Nov 9, 2024 - Alton Little Theater Prepares for "A Christmas Carol," Other Upcoming Shows

Oct 31, 2024 - Alton Little Theater to Premiere "The Rocky Horror Show" Tonight at Midnight

Oct 28, 2024 - Wedding Reception Chaos: Moro Man Charged with Aggravated Battery In Calhoun County

Oct 4, 2024 - Alton Little Theater to Premiere "The Rocky Horror Show" This Halloween

Aug 2, 2024 - “Oliver!” Starts Tonight At Alton Little Theater

 