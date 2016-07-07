Jacelynn LeeAnn Cox
Name: Jacelynn LeeAnn Cox
Parents: Chelsi Yates and Tyler Cox of Cottage Hills
Birth weight: 7 lbs 9 oz
Birth Length: 19 1/2 inches
Time : 9:31 AM
Date: July 1, 2016
Hospital: OSF St. Anthony's
Siblings: Daltyn (7); Brendyn (7); Taisyn (4)
Grandparents:Cathy & Rob Hogle, Granite City; Kerry & Callie Yates, Moro; Jim Cox & Becky Simmons, Moro; Linda Cox, East Alton
Great Grandparents: Wilma Dempsey, Rosewood Heights; Lanny & Alice Yates, Moro; Carol Jones, Alton
