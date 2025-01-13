COLLINSVILLE - Jace Wilkinson, a junior shooting guard for the Collinsville High boys basketball team, is emerging as a key player for the Kahoks, as is also a player who can hit key three-point shots to help Collinsville's opponents at bay as games go along.

Wilkinson hit key threes in a 15-point performance on Dec. 27, 2025, as Collinsville won its opener in the 40th Collinsville Prairie Farms Holiday Classic tournament at Vergil Fletcher Gym.

Wilkinson's consistent scoring has been a big boost to the team this season. He's currently averaging 11.4 points per game, second best on the Kahoks, while also averaging 1.8 rebounds per game. He also has several assists and steals throughout the season. In the game against the Terriers, in his postgame interview, Wilkinson was very positive about how things turned out.

"I felt really good," Wilkinson said after the Kahoks' tournament win. "My teammates got me the ball, and I knocked down some threes, so it's just getting me to the spots, where I can hit some shots."

The Kahoks have gotten off to a good start this season, and Wilkinson and his teammates want to keep the positive momentum going.

"'We're trying to get base on court," Wilkinson said "Nobody can guard our base when we get them the ball, so we just kick the ball back outside, and knock it in."

Wilkinson said his goal every game is to be strong on offense, play hard on defense, and "just have energy."

With the season going into the second half, and the Southwestern Conference schedule about to kick into high gear, Wilkinson is confident about how the Kahoks will fare in the rugged league slate and is hoping for a high finish.

"We're looking for a good conference season," Wilkinson said. "We just want to be the best we can be the rest of the year."

