Number Three Seed Nettles Wins Men’s Singles, Team Of Trimpe And Woodman Finishes Second In Men’s Doubles On Final Day Of Edwardsville Open

EDWARDSVILLE – Men’s singles third seed Jabril Nettels of Detroit won the men’s singles title, while the team of Zach Trimpe of Edwardsville and A.J. Woodman of Weldon Spring, Mo., finished second in the men’s doubles on the final day of the Edwardsville Open tennis tournament presented by TheBANK of Edwardsville Sunday morning and afternoon at the Edwardsville Tennis Center.

Nettles upset top-seeded Jackson Allen of Shakopee, Minn., in the men’s final in a 6-4, 6-4 win, while Allen and Carson Haskins of Ballwin, Mo., won 6-4, 6-4 over Trimpe and Woodman in the men’s doubles finals. Nettles win gives him a wild-card berth in the upcoming Edwardsville Futures tournament that will be played in early August.

In the men’s semifinals to start things off of the day, Allen advanced on an injury walkover by Jun-Young Kim, while Nettles defeated Haskins 1-6, 7-5. 10-7. The consolation bracket final was not played.

In the men’s 4.0 singles bracket semifinals, Jimmy Hendricks advanced on an injury walkover taken by Matt Liberson of O’Fallon, Mo., and Matt Brobeck of High Ridge, Mo., defeated Bill Blythe of Vandalia 6-2, 6-2. Hendricks won the final over Blythe 6-4, 3-6, 11-9. The consolation bracket was won by Kevin Deaton of Bethalto, winning over Jace Ackerman of Edwardsville 0-6, 6-1, 10-8.

In the women’s singles, top-seeded Chloe Koons of Glen Carbon won her semifinal match over Grace Hackett of Edwardsville 6-1. 6-0. and then won the final over second seed Hannah Blythe of Vandalia 7-5, 6-3. The consolation bracket was won by Nicole Szidik of Carbondale, winning over Dr. Laurie Burke of St. Louis 6-2, 6-3.

In the men’s doubles, Allen and Haskins won their semifinal matchup over Matthew Bishop of Ellicott City, Mo., and Dominic Macaluso of Caseyville 6-4, 6-1, while Trimpe and Woodman won their match over Reid Jarvis and Kim, both of Springfield, Mo. 7-5, 7-5. The consolation bracket winners were Tim Hasara of Chesterfield, Mo., and Joe Pearce of Marion.

In the men’s 4.0 doubles, Lucas Motsinger and Trent Purnell of Marion won the final over Tyler Doyle and Caleb Klingler of Collinsville 6-1, 6-0, while the final in the consolation bracket was not played.

Colin Feeney also contributed to this story.

