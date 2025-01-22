GLEN CARBON — Father McGivney Catholic High School's girls' basketball team secured a decisive victory against Litchfield on Tuesday night, Jan. 21, 2025, with a final score of 43-26. The Griffins established an early lead, outscoring Litchfield 7-3 at the end of the first quarter and extending their advantage to 17-8 by halftime.

The Griffins remained in control of the contest the rest of the encounter.

Griffins' senior Izzie Vernasky led all scorers with 18 points, while Devin Ellis contributed seven points and Julia Behrmann added six points. Zoe Oller, Layla Tobin, and Peyton Ellis each chipped in two points for the Griffins. For Litchfield, Asia Melchert was the top scorer with 10 points, and Elise Walch followed with five points.

Following the game, Father McGivney Head Girls Basketball Coach Jeff Oller praised his team's defensive performance. “We executed well in the half court and some more opportunities but very proud of their effort on this senior night,” Oller said. “It was kind of a grind of a game but the girls are used to that this season and were able to get a good win.”

Father McGivney Catholic's girls improved to 13-8 with the win.

The victory not only highlighted the Griffins' strong defense but also marked a significant moment for the team's seniors, as it was designated as senior night.

