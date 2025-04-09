EDWARDSVILLE - Ivy Hall Dispensary invites the community to its grand opening ribbon-cutting ceremony.

At 9 a.m. on Friday, April 11, 2025, Ivy Hall and the Ed-Glen Chamber of Commerce will mark the dispensary’s opening with a ribbon-cutting. Attendees can expect plenty of “canna-gifts,” specials, and free coffee from Goshen Coffee. Starting at 4 p.m., every shopper will receive free tacos from Takozz Food Truck. Director of Marketing Jonny Boucher expressed the dispensary’s excitement to share their work with the City of Edwardsville.

“Anybody that wants to start their Friday off right, come down and celebrate with us,” Boucher said. “It’s really, really important to us at Ivy Hall that people see us being a part of the community and not just being another dispensary or cannabis retailer. That’s why we partnered with the Ed-Glen Chamber, because we want to be an active business partner in the community as well as just being part of the amazing community there.”

Located at 6197 Old Alton Edwardsville Road in Edwardsville, Ivy Hall Dispensary has been open a little less than a month. Boucher said the experience has been “nothing but amazing.”

This is Ivy Hall’s tenth location in the state of Illinois. Ivy Hall is the first social equity dispensary in Illinois, meaning its ownership team is composed of individuals with minority backgrounds, veterans, and people who were impacted by the War on Drugs. Boucher said they are “very, very proud” of the designation, their ten locations, and the decision to include Edwardsville in their portfolio.

Boucher said they have received great feedback during their first month in Edwardsville, and he is happy to know that the community has welcomed Ivy Hall. Now, they want to give back to Edwardsville.

“That’s been such a joy for us to hear because it’s so hard to open the dispensary, so once we get the doors open and we just get that TLC back to us from the community, it’s really a win-win,” Boucher explained. “For [our employees] to be received with open arms from the community and vice versa — for us, it feels amazing, and we only want more of that. This is really just the beginning.”

As part of their goal to build partnerships, Boucher is excited to collaborate with Goshen and Takozz for the grand opening ribbon-cutting ceremony on April 11. He noted that Ivy Hall aims to engage with the community and the other businesses in Edwardsville.

“Who doesn’t love good free food?” he said. “But also, for us, it’s symbolic because we’re showcasing two businesses that day, Goshen and Takozz, as community partners from the community, and we’re putting our dollars back into the community.”

As the dispensary prepares for their ribbon-cutting celebration, Boucher emphasized the importance of giving back and providing a great experience for customers. Ivy Hall Dispensary believes in making sure their customers get the best experience when shopping for cannabis, and they are eager to spread their footprint in Edwardsville as they settle into their new location.

“The thing is, my grandmother even said this, it’s about how they treat you. We want people to show up and feel that trust,” he added. “It comes down to how they treat you, and we try to make sure that’s our North Star at the end of the day.”

For more information about Ivy Hall Dispensary’s Edwardsville location, visit their official website at IvyHallDispensary.com/Locations/Edwardsville/.

