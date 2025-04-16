EDWARDSVILLE - Ivy Hall Dispensary has a special plan to celebrate 4/20.

On April 20, 2025 — the date commonly known as “4/20” in the cannabis community — Ivy Hall Dispensary at 6197 Old Alton Edwardsville Road in Edwardsville will offer deals, food and free Easter specials. Director of Marketing Jonny Boucher expressed his excitement for the event and encouraged everyone to come out and join in the fun.

“4/20, the day of, is going to be bonkers,” Boucher said. “We are having some real fun.”

Starting at 8 a.m. on Sunday, April 20, the first 100 customers will receive a golden Easter egg. Each egg has a prize inside, from a $500 Visa gift card to Six Flags season passes and plenty of gift certificates for local restaurants, tattoo parlors and more.

At 1 p.m., 200 customers will receive a free frozen Lou Malnati's pizza with every purchase. Boucher noted that this is especially exciting because it combines Ivy Hall’s roots in Chicago with their new home in Edwardsville. He believes the “legendary” deep dish pizza of Lou Malnati’s will appeal to all customers, especially when combined with a purchase from Ivy Hall.

“Cannabis and pizza go hand in hand,” Boucher joked. “It’s just another token of appreciation, something fun that is unique to us.”

Whether you come for the Easter eggs, the pizza, or just your regular shopping on Sunday, Boucher promises there’s something for everyone at Ivy Hall. There will be deals and discounts available all day on 4/20, with up to 50% off certain products. Budtenders will also be handing out prizes and fun treats throughout the day.

“It’s just going to be crazy,” Boucher said. “Everything is going to be on sale, basically. And then on top of that, we’re going to be giving away prizes on the 20th all day long at the store. No matter what time you come, whether it’s right at the beginning because you want to try to get one of your hands on one of the Easter eggs, or if you are coming for the pizza, or if you’re just swinging by when it’s convenient for you, it’s going to be a fun time to be had.”

Ivy Hall Dispensary has become well-known in the Edwardsville community for their commitment to providing the best cannabis experience. Boucher said the dispensary’s first month has been “nothing but amazing,” and he is proud of the partnerships they have made with other local businesses.

He encourages people to come out and enjoy 4/20, adding that the dispensary has great deals and offerings year-round. He can’t wait to see new and familiar faces at the dispensary as they gear up for another great celebration.

“It’s going to be super fun,” he added. “Everybody’s welcome to come celebrate what we deem the cannabis holiday.”

For more information about Ivy Hall Dispensary’s Edwardsville location, visit their official website at IvyHallDispensary.com/Locations/Edwardsville/.

