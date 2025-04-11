EDWARDSVILLE - Community members gathered at Ivy Hall Dispensary for a grand opening ribbon-cutting ceremony.

At 9 a.m. on Friday, April 11, 2025, Ivy Hall Dispensary welcomed the Edwardsville-Glen Carbon Chamber of Commerce and the community to their new location at 6197 Old Alton Edwardsville Road in Edwardsville. Director of Marketing Jonny Boucher expressed the dispensary’s excitement to engage with the community in Edwardsville.

“We have nothing but the biggest desire to be as involved in the community as possible,” he said. “Whether you’re a Chamber member or if you’re a business that wants to do some more stuff with Ivy Hall, because we love hanging out with our community members, by all means, that’s what we’re here to do. Again, this is not just ours. It’s the community’s.”

Throughout the day on April 11, shoppers can enjoy “canna-gifts,” specials and more, including free tacos from Takozz at 4 p.m., with a cannabis purchase. Boucher emphasized how important it is for the dispensary to support other businesses like Takozz and Goshen Coffee, which provided free coffee at the ribbon-cutting ceremony.

He thanked the Ed-Glen Chamber of Commerce for their support as the dispensary has worked to move to Edwardsville. This is Ivy Hall’s tenth location in Illinois.

“We’re just so grateful that you all have been very welcoming here, because it’s not easy to open these doors, nor is it cheap,” Boucher laughed. “Thank you for welcoming us and being part of our journey. It’s been a long one.”

Ivy Hall is the first social equity dispensary in Illinois, meaning its ownership team is composed of individuals with minority backgrounds, veterans, and people who were impacted by the War on Drugs. Boucher said they are “very, very proud” of the designation, their ten locations, and the decision to include Edwardsville in their portfolio.

Under the social equity rules, this is the final dispensary Ivy Hall will open in Illinois. Katie Haas, Membership Director with the Edwardsville-Glen Carbon Chamber of Commerce, joked that they “saved the best for last.”

“Every business has a choice of where they locate. When you’re in the cannabis industry, that’s even more so the case. So on behalf of the Chamber of Commerce, we’re just thrilled that Ivy Hall decided to make this their tenth and final location,” Haas said. “Certainly from everything that we’ve seen here today with their grand opening and already having customer appreciation for the local community, the way that I personally get to interact with Jonny and his team, it has been top tier. We’re just thrilled that they’re here and look forward to working with them for many years.

Boucher added that the dispensary has a few exclusive products, and they offer everything from flower and pre-rolls to edibles and topicals and more. Ivy Hall is excited to be a part of the Edwardsville community and give back to the people it serves.

“We really, really take the time to make sure that everything that we put on our shelves has intention, just like everything that’s in our vault. The product that we choose to have is only because we want to consume it ourselves,” Boucher added. “We can’t take care of the taxes, right? But what we can do is we can offer you the best damn experience in cannabis. We are so grateful to be here.”



For more information about Ivy Hall Dispensary’s Edwardsville location, visit their official website at IvyHallDispensary.com/Locations/Edwardsville/.

