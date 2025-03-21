EDWARDSVILLE – A new dispensary is hosting its Grand Opening celebration in Edwardsville this weekend.

Ivy Hall Dispensary, described as “Illinois’ first Social Equity dispensary brand,” will open the doors to its newest location this Saturday, March 22, 2025, starting at 9 a.m.

Located at 6197 Old Alton Edwardsville Road, their business hours will be Monday through Thursday from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m., Friday and Saturday from 9 a.m. to 10 p.m., and Sunday from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Article continues after sponsor message

The Grand Opening celebration will feature free refreshments from Goshen Coffee, free donuts from Dippidy Donuts, food trucks, and special giveaways. A 25% discount for new customers is just one of the store’s special promotions for the event; free merchandise, discounts on featured products, and bundle deals across certain categories will join other surprise in-store offerings.

Conveniently situated near the city and campus of Southern Illinois University Edwardsville, the new location and its ample parking are ready to serve residents, students, and visitors from across the region. While all customers can take part in their daily deals and Loyalty Program, Ivy Hall also offers a special discount for SIUE students who show valid identification.

“The opening of Ivy Hall’s 10th dispensary marks an exciting new chapter, not just for us, but for the Edwardsville community,” the brand states. “From our curated product selection to exclusive discounts and rewards, Ivy Hall Edwardsville is built with the customer in mind.”

The newest Edwardsville dispensary marks Ivy Hall’s 10th location in Illinois, earning them a milestone as the first-ever social equity dispensary group to reach the state’s maximum number of locations.

To find out more about Ivy Hall Edwardsville, visit their Facebook page or the Ivy Hall website.

More like this: