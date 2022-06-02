JERSEYVILLE - Ivy + Blush, a women’s boutique at 116 N. State St. in Jerseyville, is celebrating its first year in business this weekend with giveaways, cookies, and lots of new clothing arrivals. The store’s first-anniversary celebration will be held this Friday, June 3, from 11 a.m.-6 p.m., and Saturday, June 4, from 10 a.m.-3 p.m.

In addition to providing Cookies by Shari, Ivy + Blush is also entering all customers into giveaways which will be drawn at the end of both event days. Customers will have a chance to win several prizes including jewelry, gift certificates, coffee mugs with chocolates, candles, and more.

Ivy + Blush owner Jamie Bechtold said the store is “a women's boutique with hand-picked, quality trendsetting styles,” adding they carry boutique dresses, tops, denim, shoes, and accessories. She said their goal is to provide “all women with the latest styles in fashion including all sizes, small-3X.”

She said Jerseyville residents have enjoyed the convenience of having a store like Ivy + Blush available in their hometown.

“One of the main things we love hearing is people say, ‘It’s so nice to stay right here in town, not having to go to bigger malls or shop online,’” Bechtold said. “We love providing the small-town shopping experience to our customers and getting to know them.”

Just as Jerseyville appreciates Ivy + Blush, Bechtold said they appreciate Jerseyville right back.

“Being born and raised in Jerseyville, there was no doubt it was the perfect location to open Ivy + Blush,” Bechtold said. “I love the small-town vibe Jerseyville offers to our shoppers and I love seeing the sidewalks busy with people shopping and dining locally.”

Bechtold said business has been booming for the first year, thanks to both customers and the Jersey County Business Association.

“Business the past year has been even better than we imagined! Jerseyville has welcomed us with wide arms and we love our customers,” Bechtold said. “[The City of] Jerseyville promotes many local events for shoppers, including the Shopthe618 events and JCBA Open Late Tuesdays at the end of each month. They do a great job at promoting the small businesses.”

Bechtold, who also works as a teacher, said opening Ivy + Blush has “always been a dream” of hers, which has come true thanks to the support from her employees and customers.

“I am a teacher for the Southwestern School district and absolutely love working with kids, but also have a heart for fashion,” Bechtold said. “I am fortunate to do both and have an incredible team that allows me to teach and still run the boutique.”

While Ivy + Blush is a brick-and-mortar store, Bechtold said they maintain an active social media presence with Facebook Lives and by sharing new arrivals. To stay updated on Ivy + Blush, follow their Facebook and Instagram pages.

