EDWARDSVILLE – IUPUI raced out to a 15-point lead after one period and didn't look back in an 85-67 victory over SIUE women's basketball team Friday night at the Vadalabene Center.

IUPUI, 7-2, converted eight three-pointers and shot 49.2 percent (30-61) from the field. SIUE, 4-6, shot 37.5 percent from the field and were held without a three-pointer.

In a game that featured 51 fouls, SIUE's edge was on the free throw line. The Cougars hit 20 of 25 from the line (83.3 percent) while IUPUI knocked down 17 of 27 (63 percent).

"Once we got aggressive, we can play," said SIUE Head Coach Paula Buscher. "We got some good post touches. Gwen (Adams) got us going in the third period. We started to attack the basket and be less passive than we were in the first two periods. There were some bright spots there."

Led by 22 points from Akilah Sims, IUPUI had four players in double figures. Shaquira Scott scored 17 followed by 13 from Sydney Hall and 11 from Jenna Gunn.

"Defensively, we were on our heels and didn't make any stops," said Buscher. "We gave up too much dribble penetration and scoring in the paint. We came out passive on both ends tonight."

SIUE matched IUPUI with four players in double figures. Starters Shronda Butts and CoCo Moore scored 16 and 13 points, respectively. Lauren White (15) and Gwen Adams (12) came off the bench.

IUPUI held SIUE to 28.6 percent shooting in the first half and held a 45-21 lead at halftime. The Jaguars bent but never broke in the second half. SIUE outscored the Jaguars in the third period 23-17 and pulled to within 12 points with 75 seconds to play in the game.

"I wanted us to come back with fire and some fight and play this game the way it's supposed to be played," said Buscher.

SIUE will look to rebound from the loss with its third straight home game, a 2 p.m. contest Sunday against Omaha.

"We'll figure this out and turn it around, but how we stepped on the floor tonight was unacceptable," said Buscher.

