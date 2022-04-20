ALTON - Marquette Catholic High School Theater's special Spring Musical drama - "Once Upon a Mattress" begins on Thursday night and runs through Saturday evening.

Director Brett Klaus says "Once Upon a Mattress" is a whimsical musical retelling of the Hans Christian Anderson story, "The Princess and the Pea," but it's not quite the childhood story we all know and love.

"A kingdom under the rule of a powerful, yet scheming Queen who will not allow anyone to marry until her son, the prince, has found a genuine princess," Klaus said. "One day a Princess from the swamps arrives at the kingdom and changes everything. There are many unique characters to take you along this musical journey of an old story made new with music by Mary Rodgers!"

Tickets are on sale now for the show at 7 p.m. on Thursday, April 21, Friday, April 22, and Saturday, April 23. Tickets may be purchased at the door or online at: https://secure. everyaction.com/ N535eMKpRkGiihXM3XPHzQ2

"We invite you to join us on the Ruth Klaus stage on April 21, 22, 23," Brett Klaus said.

