Democratic Party of Illinois Executive Director Abby Witt released the following statement regarding the news that Richard Irvin has entered the Republican primary for governor:

“Today, we finally received official confirmation of what has been reported for weeks: Richard Irvin will lead Ken Griffin’s Rauner Reboot slate as the candidate for governor. Irvin jumps into the race with the blessing of Bruce Rauner himself and leads a handpicked slate ready to pull Illinois back to the Rauner days of chaos and dysfunction.

Article continues after sponsor message

“Illinoisans will not be fooled by the Rauner Reboot slate and they will not stand idly by while Ken Griffin and Bruce Rauner try to drag our state backwards with their anti-working family agenda. Simply put, Illinois voters will not tolerate a slate of candidates whose only goal is to return us to the Rauner years of budget impasses, credit downgrades, draconian service cuts, and governmental crisis.”

More like this: