Democratic Party of IllinoisDemocratic Party of Illinois Executive Director Abby Witt released the following statement regarding the news that Richard Irvin has entered the Republican primary for governor:

“Today, we finally received official confirmation of what has been reported for weeks: Richard Irvin will lead Ken Griffin’s Rauner Reboot slate as the candidate for governor. Irvin jumps into the race with the blessing of Bruce Rauner himself and leads a handpicked slate ready to pull Illinois back to the Rauner days of chaos and dysfunction.

Article continues after sponsor message

Get The Latest News!

Don't miss our top stories and need-to-know news everyday in your inbox.

“Illinoisans will not be fooled by the Rauner Reboot slate and they will not stand idly by while Ken Griffin and Bruce Rauner try to drag our state backwards with their anti-working family agenda. Simply put, Illinois voters will not tolerate a slate of candidates whose only goal is to return us to the Rauner years of budget impasses, credit downgrades, draconian service cuts, and governmental crisis.”

More like this:

Southern Illinois University Edwardsville Distinguished Speaker Series to Launch with Expert on “High Conflict”
Mar 29, 2025
IDPH Celebrates “30 Days of Public Health” to Highlight Vital Role of Those who Protect Us
5 days ago
Mayor Tishaura O. Jones and City Leaders Issue Joint Statement After Suspension of Operations at Homer G. Phillips Memorial Hospital
Dec 18, 2024

 