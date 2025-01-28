GLEN CARBON – It’s officially Girl Scout Cookie season in Southern Illinois! Girl Scouts throughout the area will hold cookie booths, visit customers door-to-door, and sell to friends and family online as they unbox their futures through the world’s largest entrepreneurial program for girls.

During this highly anticipated time of the year, girls flex their entrepreneurial muscles and acquire five important life skills – goal setting, decision making, money management, people skills, and business ethics. All proceeds from cookie sales stay local to power Girl Scouts’ amazing experiences year-round.

Article continues after sponsor message

This year’s Girl Scout Cookie Program theme, Unbox the Future, aims to remove social barriers that often keep girls boxed in. When bold, goal-getting Girl Scouts sell a package of cookies, they’re doing much more than what’s seen at face value. Every box of cookies sold provides invaluable experiences for Girl Scouts such as service projects, troop travel, STEM programs, and summer camp.

“We’re very excited that Girl Scout Cookie season is officially here,” said Katie Grayling, Director of Product Programs for Girl Scouts of Southern Illinois. “When someone supports the Girl Scout Cookie Program, they’re not purchasing a box of cookies. They are fueling countless adventures for girls throughout Southern Illinois.”

Booths are start to pop up throughout the region this week; you can find one near you by visiting gsofsi.org/findcookies. While picking up some cookies for yourself, you can also purchase a box or two to donate to our Bake It Forward program. All cookies purchased through Bake It Forward will be donated to local Children’s Hospitals and Ronald McDonald House. The Girl Scout Cookie Program runs through March 9 in Southern Illinois.

Girl Scouts of Southern Illinois serves nearly 6,400 girls and engages over 3,600 adults in 40 counties in Southern Illinois. Call 800-345-6858 or email customercare@gsofsi.org. Girl Scouts of Southern Illinois is a not-for-profit organization supported by United Ways, businesses, and individual donors throughout the region.

More like this: