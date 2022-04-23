GRAFTON - Back by popular demand, the Great Rivers & Routes Tourism Bureau will celebrate local foods with an epic foodie experience throughout the month of June.

Businesses and restaurants that serve up great burgers, wings, ice cream, and pizza will be highlighted throughout the month of June during Epic Food Month. Each week a different local favorite food will be celebrated. The epic weeks include: Epic Pizza Week, Epic Wing Week, Epic Burger Week, and Epic Ice-Cream Week.

“We started highlighting our epic foods last year and it was an amazing success,” said Cory Jobe, President/CEO of the Great Rivers & Routes Tourism Bureau. “We had 100 different restaurants participate serving up thousands of burgers, pizzas, and ice cream treats to residents and visitors alike. Now we want to take our epic foods to the next level”

Epic Food Month will kick off with Epic Pizza Week June 6 – 10; Epic Wing Week June 13 – 17; Epic Burger Week June 20 - 24, followed by Epic Ice-Cream Week June 27 – July 1. All Epic Weeks run Monday through Friday in order to encourage weekday sales for businesses.

Businesses in Madison, Jersey, Calhoun, Macoupin, Montgomery, and Greene counties interested in participating should contact Joey Naples, Great Rivers & Routes Tourism Engagement and Outdoor Recreation Coordinator at: jnaples@riversandroutes.com

Article continues after sponsor message

Deadline to participate in Epic Food Month is Friday, April 29. It is free for local businesses to take part. Any restaurant that participates in all four epic food weeks will be entered into a drawing to win a $250 cash prize.

All participating businesses will be featured on the tourism bureau’s Epic Food Week web page which will also include any highlighted specials. The bureau will also promote the weeks through paid digital and social media efforts.

“Locally owned and operated businesses have some terrific burgers, wings, ice cream, and pizza,” Jobe noted. “Promoting Epic Food Month is just another way to steer visitors to those businesses in our six-county Great Rivers & Routes region.”

The Great Rivers & Routes Tourism Bureau is a certified Destination Marketing Organization serving Madison, Jersey, Calhoun, Macoupin, Montgomery, and Greene counties. The bureau is dedicated to educating visitors about the region by providing information regarding the area’s history, unique landmarks, recreational opportunities, leisure attractions, special events, and scenic marvels.

This story originally printed in April 2022 issue of The Prairie Land Buzz Magazine, a free publication distributed monthly to 11 IL counties. Find out more at http://www.thebuzzmonthly.com.

More like this: