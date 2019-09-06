GODFREY – It’s bigger. It’s better. And it’s back.

Don’t miss a chance to be part of the second annual Community Trunk-or-Treat on the lot of Trust Family Auto Sales and Services in Godfrey on Sunday, Oct. 27 at 6 p.m. Proceeds from the event go to the Riverbender Community Center.

“With a redesigned layout, we’re able to accommodate 40 vendors,” said Riverbender Community Center Executive Director Jeff Allsman. “But the spaces are likely to go quickly. Everyone had such a great time last year. This is a great opportunity for businesses to be involved in a community-wide event and gain exposure in front of a large number of children and families, while supporting the Center and its youth programs.”

Sponsorship of the event is $100, which entitles a business to decorate a vehicle or pop-up tent on the grounds and meet and greet with families and distribute candy to the trick-or-treaters. Awards are presented to the Top 3 vendors as voted on by the attendees. Sponsors may register online at www. riverbendercommunitycenter. org/register.

Last year’s event drew more than 1,400 people and raised nearly $4,000 for the Center.

“It’s all about community and being able to help the Center,” said Brian Trust, owner of Trust Family Auto Sales and Services. “We were amazed with the turnout from last year. Seeing all the smiling children from all around the River Bend in costumes; that’s what the event was created for.”

A Facebook costume contest will decide the best costumes with the Top 3 winning prizes. There will also be concessions, a bounce house, and Goosebumps 2 playing on the large outdoor screen provided by the Village of Godfrey Parks and Recreation Department.

“The interest was overwhelming last year,” Allsman said. “And we expect similar or larger numbers of people this year. The Madison County Sheriff’s Department does an outstanding job with public safety. Everyone enjoyed the event last year and we think the enhanced layout for this year will make it even more enjoyable.”

