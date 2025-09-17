SPRINGFIELD – Autumn begins Monday, Sept. 22, marking the official beginning of fall events at Illinois state parks, historic sites and museums. The Illinois Department of Natural Resources invites the public to enjoy the following seasonal events and activities. Visit our events calendar online for more events and updates.

Sept. 20 and 27; Oct. 4, 11, 18, and 25

Autumn Guided Nature Walks

Illinois Beach State Park | Lake County

Join the naturalist at Illinois Beach State Park on Saturdays in October for a guided autumn nature walk. Meet at the park’s nature center at 10:30 a.m. This is a free event, and no registration is required. Mobility-friendly tours and weekday walks are also available by calling the center at 847-748-4713.

Sept. 21

Fall Equinox Sunrise Observance

Cahokia Mounds State Historic Site | Madison County

Visit Cahokia Mounds State Historic Site near Collinsville at 6:30 a.m. Sunday, Sept. 21 to celebrate the start of fall in the Northern Hemisphere and the sun’s crossing the celestial equator heading southward, signaling cooler days and longer nights ahead. Visit Cahokia Mounds State Historic Site online for details.

Sept. 25

Loteria Taco Night

Dana-Thomas House State Historic Site | Sangamon County

Play Lotería in the Dana-Thomas House courtyard, a game of chance similar to bingo. The event starts at 5:30 p.m. Relax under a setting sun, enjoy delicious tacos, and get to know your neighbors at this free community event. Registration required at bit.ly/Hecho2025.

Sept. 27-28

Lincoln Log Cabin Harvest Frolic

Lincoln Log Cabin State Historic Site | Coles County

Celebrate the arrival of autumn from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sept. 27-28. The event is free and open to the public. Don’t miss experiencing 19th-century life on the farm. Visit the Lincoln Log Cabin State Historic Site online for details.

Sept. 27-28

Jordbruksdagarna

Bishop Hill State Historic Site | Henry County

Enjoy Jordbruksdagarna, the annual Swedish fall festival, in the village of Bishop Hill with agriculture and artisan displays, food, music and more. Visit the Bishop Hill State Historic Site while you’re there. Contact the site at 309-927-3345 or visit www.visitbishophill.com for details.

Oct. 3-5, Oct. 10-12, and Oct. 17-19

Lincoln’s New Salem Candlelight Walk

Lincoln’s New Salem State Historic Site | Menard County

Enjoy one of the most popular autumn events in central Illinois, the Lincoln’s New Salem State Historic Site annual candlelight walk, which attracts thousands of visitors to the park every year. The historic village’s paths are lined with candle lanterns, and history interpreters dress in period clothing at many of the log homes and shops. Because of the popularity of this annual tradition, the event has been expanded to three weekends for the 2025 season – Oct. 3-5, Oct. 10-12, and Oct. 17-19 – giving visitors more opportunities to enjoy it. Visit Lincoln’s New Salem State Historic Site on Facebook for details.

Oct. 4

Fall Colors Nature Hike

Argyle Lake State Park | McDonough County

As the air becomes cooler and the days shorten, nature begins the process of preparing for the colder months ahead. Don’t miss this opportunity to enjoy nature and the magnificent colors of autumn throughout Argyle Lake State Park. Meet at the visitor center at 10 a.m. and hike one to two miles on moderate terrain. For more information, call 309-776-3422.

Oct. 4

Explore the Southern Illinois Outdoors Day

Giant City State Park | Jackson County

Stop by the Giant City State Park visitor center between noon and 3 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 4, to visit with local nature enthusiasts and professionals to discover outdoor opportunities in your backyard, such as hiking, biking, camping, birdwatching, foraging, hunting, climbing, kayaking and more. Participating organizations include IDNR, the U.S. Forest Service, U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, the Southern Illinois Audubon Society, Southern Illinois University, University of Illinois, the Sierra Club, the Touch of Nature Outdoor Education Center, and more.

Oct. 4

History of American Pies

Vandalia Statehouse State Historic Site | Fayette County

The Vandalia Statehouse State Historic Site will host culinary historian Catherine Lambrecht, who will explore the diverse and changing history of pies in the United States during a free, public program on Saturday, Oct. 4. A question-and-answer session will follow, and visitors can bring their favorite family recipes to share.

Oct. 9

Holey Stumpkins at Black Hawk State Historic Site

Black Hawk State Historic Site | Rock Island County

Visitors are invited to meet at the north end of the park by the fire circle for an evening of fall fun. Take a luminated hike along the tree line, enjoy a wildlife puppet show, and sign up for the pumpkin carving contest. Pumpkins will be provided, but participants must bring their own carving tools. Event is from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. For more information call 309-788-9536 or email blackhawkhistoricsite@gmail.com.

Oct. 10

Ghost Stories Plus

Volo Bog State Natural Area | Lake County

Enjoy the 40th annual Volo Bog State Natural Area Ghost Stories Plus event. Visit the bog and haunted woods at night, enjoy cider and donuts, and listen to ghostly stories. Reservations required. Visit the Volo Bog website to register and for additional details.

Oct. 11

Rise and Shine Leaf Peeping Time

Starved Rock State Park | LaSalle County

This two-hour program begins and ends at the Starved Rock State Park Visitor Center. The educational hike stops along the way to identify trees, talk about the changing colors of leaves, and discuss other seasonal occurrences at the park. Visit Lovers Leap Overlook, Eagle Cliff Overlook, and Wildcat Canyon. Event begins at 8:30 a.m. Learn more on the Starved Rock State Park Facebook page.

Oct. 11

Kincaid Mounds Archaeological Field Day

Kincaid Mounds State Historic Site | Massac County

Visit Kincaid Mounds State Historic Site near Brookport for formal presentations on the Mississippian culture. Programs begin at 10 a.m. and 1 p.m. Event includes artifact displays, artifact identification, information tables, and an optional walking tour of Mound 8. Hiking shoes are recommended. This free program is presented by the Kincaid Mounds Support Organization.

Oct. 17

Illinois Bats: Facts and Myths

Argyle Lake State Park | McDonough County

Visit Argyle Lake State Park to learn about the only true flying mammal – bats! Local educator and outdoor enthusiast Mary McMahon will dispel myths about bats during this informative and entertaining presentation about these mysterious mammals. Guests will have the opportunity to listen to nearby bats feeding on flying insects using an echolocation detection device. Meet at the park’s visitor center shelter at 6 p.m. For more information, call 309-776-3422.

Oct. 18

Trick-or-Treat at Sam Parr

Sam Parr State Fish and Wildlife Area | Jasper County

Camp at the Sam Parr State Fish and Wildlife Area near Newton, decorate your campsite, wear a costume and enjoy a night of trick-or-treating at Sam Parr State Park. Reserve a campsite online. Contact the park at 618-783-2661 for additional information.

Oct. 18

Fox Ridge Campground Fall Celebration

Fox Ridge State Park | Coles County

Camp at the Fox Ridge State Park campground, decorate your campsite and enjoy trick-or-treating. Prizes will be awarded for best campsite decorations and there will be prizes for children. Reserve a Fox Ridge campsite online.

Oct. 18-19

Fort Massac Encampment

Fort Massac State Park | Massac County

This annual event has drawn thousands of visitors to southern Illinois and to Illinois’ first state park for five decades. Visitors can experience what life was like at Fort Massac during the 18th and 19th centuries. Enjoy historical military reenactments, crafts, food, family-friendly activities and more. Follow the Fort Massac State Park on Facebook for additional information.

Oct. 25

Trick-or-Treat at Beaver Dam campgrounds

Beaver Dam State Park | Macoupin County

Camp at Beaver Dam State Park near Plainview, decorate your campsite, don a costume and enjoy an evening of trick-or-treating. Reserve a Beaver Dam campsite online. Refreshments will be available for campers.

Oct. 25

Trek ‘n’ Treat at Giant City

Giant City State Park | Jackson County

Head to Giant City State Park at 1 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 25 for an easy, self-guided hike through the forest along the Devil’s Standtable trail. Along the way, hikers will meet creature characters that will teach them about some of the wonderful and most misunderstood creatures that call Giant City home. Treats will be available for all hikers. Follow Giant City State Park on Facebook for additional information.

Oct. 25

Atkinson McCord Cemetery Tour at Argyle Lake

Argyle Lake State Park | McDonough County

Join Argyle Lake State Park staff for a historical walking tour of the Atkinson McCord Cemetery starting at 10 a.m. Participants will meet at the visitor center and then walk a half mile on moderate terrain to access the cemetery for this special seasonal tour. For more information, call 309-776-3422 or visit the Argyle Lake State Park online for details.

Oct. 25

Ghosts of Starved Rock’s Past

Starved Rock State Park | LaSalle County

Visitors will enjoy this outdoor night hike to Starved Rock and down along the Illinois River by the Starved Rock State Park visitor center, where they’ll be greeted by the sordid tales of characters from Starved Rock’s past. This event is for adults and mature youth 12 and older. Registration is required and will open the last Saturday of September. Visit Starved Rock’s Eventbrite page to register.

Oct. 25

Halloween Spooktacular at Weldon Springs

Weldon Springs State Park | DeWitt County

Registered campers at Weldon Springs State Park are invited to enjoy at costume contest, best decorated campsite contest, a movie after dark, trick-or-treating, and hayrack rides. Reserve a Weldon Springs campsite online.

Oct. 25

Trunk or Treat

Fort Massac State Park | Massac County

Fort Massac State Park will host Trunk or Treat at the park from 4-8 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 25. The event includes a costume contest at 4 p.m. and free hotdogs, chips and drinks for participants.

Oct. 25

Torchlight Halloween Hike and Wiener Roast

Lincoln Log Cabin State Historic Site | Coles County

Visitors are invited to stroll along illuminated paths and enjoy a night by the fire at the Torchlight Halloween Hike and Wiener Roast at the Lincoln Log Cabin State Historic Site from 5-8 p.m. This family-friendly event includes music, storytelling, bonfires, and a wiener roast near the visitor center. The Lincoln Log Cabin Foundation will sell cider, hotdogs, and s’mores ingredients for roasting over the fire. Volunteers in historic clothing and friendly ghost makeup will walk along the paths to interact with guests. Event is rain or shine.

Oct. 25

Howl-o-ween at Kankakee River campgrounds

Kankakee River State Park | Kankakee County

Reserve a campsite at Kankakee River State Park for Saturday, Oct. 25 and enjoy a day full of seasonal festivities. Events include hayrack rides, pumpkin contest, creepy creatures program, scavenger hunts, trick-or-treating, a movie after dark, food truck, and voting for favorite decorated camper. Go online to reserve a campsite at the park.

Nov. 1

Day of the Dead at the Illinois State Museum

Illinois State Museum | Sangamon County

Celebrate the heritage of Day of the Dead with entertainment, arts, crafts and refreshments from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Illinois State Museum in Springfield. Learn more on the Illinois State Museum website.

