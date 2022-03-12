SPRINGFIELD - Roberts Seafood Market, in the heart of Springfield, has been an institution and pillar in the community for more than 100-years. Family-owned and operated, the fifth generation of Roberts is knee-high and already playing their part in the business. You can spot the youngest family member on social media from time to time – or in the store helping her parents.

Whether you share the Robert family’s stories on social media, through radio, or you’re a frequent visitor to the market, you can’t help but want to learn more.

Robert’s Seafood Market was launched in 1916 by Henry Robert. The market was located downtown on West Washington Street until it moved to its current location at 1615 W. Jefferson in 1966. The family business grew most significantly in the foodservice distribution from the mid-1970s until it sold that division to Sysco Foods in 2004. The seafood market, however, remained in the family and has since grown to include many categories of specialty foods.

“Whether it’s a holiday, special occasion, or ‘just because’ you can pick up dinner for you and your family, for your date, chocolates for your mom, and anything dad needs to grill until his heart’s content – and your belly for that matter,” said co-owner Andrea.

“We see our customers as an extension of our family. We love it when they stop by to let us know how their latest gourmet meal turned out and what they are planning next. Our staff is extremely knowledgeable when it comes to our products. From fish to cheese, to meat, and olive oil.”

Roberts Seafood Market is a one-stop-shop for fresh seafood and gourmet products, many locally produced or grown in and around Springfield. You can find Itty Bitty Micro Farm greens in the fridge, Cocoa Blue Chocolates at the register, and Arrowroot Coffee on the shelves, to name but a few.

Article continues after sponsor message

“Perhaps one of the most exciting new additions to the business is the olive oil and balsamic vinegar bars, which have proven extremely popular in recent years,” said Andrea. “You won’t find anything like it throughout Central Illinois. We have more than 35 different flavors bottled in-house every day.” Fresh fruit and vegetables are available to purchase, as well as gourmet sauces and soups, handmade pasta, and everything you need to season and grill your meat or fish.

As well as being open Monday through Saturday, Robert’s Seafood Market hosts regular tastings and demonstrations.

“For the local brands that we stock, it is a great opportunity for them to share the story of their products,” Andrea commented. “For our staff that love to cook and prepare meals, it gives our customers a chance to learn from those that work with our products day-in day out.”

Robert’s Seafood Market offers a range of packages, which can be used as hostess, birthday, or wedding gifts. You can find out more about these on their website at www.robertsseafoodmarket.com.

In addition to all of this, Robert’s Seafood Market continues to support its local community in several ways, from donations to sponsorships, to customer loyalty programs and everything in between.“We are so thankful to our staff, customers, and supporters that it’s vital we give back whenever we can. So, if you are involved in a nonprofit that is seeking support in Central Illinois, please reach out to us,” said Andrea.

Robert’s Seafood Market is located at 1615 W Jefferson St., Springfield, Illinois. For more information call on 217-546 3089, or follow Robert’s Seafood Market’s daily activity on Facebook, Instagram, and Pinterest.

This story was originally printed in the March 2022 issue of The Prairie Land Buzz Magazine, a free magazine distributed monthly in 11 IL counties. For more information, additional stories and more, visit http://www.thebuzzmonthly.com.

More like this: