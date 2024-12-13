ALTON — After 45 years of service, the Alton Community Service League has announced the discontinuation of its popular gift-wrapping fundraiser at Alton Square Mall. Committee Chair Marge Ferguson cited rising material costs, declining foot traffic, and an aging membership as key factors in the decision.

The gift-wrapping service, which has been a staple during the holiday season, has raised $214,769 over the years, all of which has been reinvested into community beautification and charitable projects.

"Continuing this year will not be possible," Ferguson said, reflecting on the longstanding tradition that supported numerous local initiatives.

Despite the end of the gift-wrapping service, the Alton Community Service League is committed to maintaining its support for local organizations through alternative fundraising efforts.

In October, the League successfully hosted its second wine-tasting event at the Wood River Moose. Looking ahead, the organization is preparing for a Speakeasy Themed Swing Dance scheduled for Feb. 21, 2025, featuring live music from the 1920s to the 1940s and dance lessons for attendees.

As the League transitions to new fundraising avenues, it aims to uphold its mission of community support and engagement.

