The 1820 Col. Benjamin Stephenson House is still accepting donations for the annual antique and collectible auction. The auction is scheduled for Sunday, September 29. Donations will not be accepted after Sunday, September 22. We are still looking for old toys, collectibles like pocket knives, toy banks, marbles, and other small items and good quality Victorian or Danish Modern furniture. Donors can drop off items at the Stephenson House during normal hours of 10:00-4:00 on Thursday, Friday, or Saturday or 12:00-4:00 Sunday. If you have items to donate you can call Paul Brazier at 830-1588 or Sid Denny at 656-9408.

