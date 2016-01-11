GRAFTON - Clues are surfacing that show Heather L. Bardsley may have possibly been swept into a culvert/tunnel by rapid waters the night she went missing, Grafton Police said.

Bardsley, 42, was last seen between 10:30-11 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 26, and has been reported as missing.

Grafton Police Chief Marshall Lewis said searches of the culvert/tunnel behind the BP Amoco gas station in Grafton where she was last seen have revealed items that are consistent with the contents of a woman’s purse. Multiple items match with some of Heather’s belongings that were likely in her purse that evening.

“The items include lip glosses, mascara, an asthma type inhaler, a Visa gift card that had not been activated and a pair of woman’s type reading glasses,” Lewis said. “A meeting with the family has confirmed that these items are consistent with potentially being Heather’s belongings.”

Additionally, Lewis said there was a $100 bill found in a subsequent search of the tunnel, buried underwater amongst leaves and debris.

“It was reported by a few witnesses/associates that Heather did have anywhere between $200 and $400 cash on her the night of her disappearance,” he said. “The meeting with the family has also confirmed that this is potentially money given to Heather by family for Christmas or for assistance around the Christmas time frame.”

The culvert/tunnel has been walked through from end to end by officers, with no further findings. The waters were still waist high and difficult to navigate.

“Future actions by the department will be to continue to perform searches of the culvert/tunnel once the water recedes to the point the debris can be searched on the surface and not underwater,” Lewis said. “The department will also continue to investigate phone records, bank records and other forensic activity that may shed light to Heather’s actions on or around her disappearance. Obstacles still continue to impede our actions, including snake activity, cold weather, ice and the slowed down recession of the river’s water levels.”

The Grafton Police Chief said now the key items of interest are the Zebra print rain boots or a Coach style purse she was carrying that night.

“This remains a missing person case and while everyone involved holds on to hope that Heather is discovered alive and well; circumstantial evidence/findings are leading towards the theory that Heather may have been swept up by the flash flooding waters,” Lewis said. “The Grafton police department continues to obtain statements and on-camera interviews, however there is no reasonable suspicion or probable cause at this time to believe any foul play is involved.”

Anyone with any information in the case, contact Grafton Police Department (618) 786-3354 or email at graftonilpd@gmail.com.

