INGREDIENTS For Cooking the Chicken: 4 Boneless skinless chicken breasts halved horizontally and paper towel dried

1/2 cup Flour

2 1/2 teaspoon Get-R-Smoked Mike's SPG Seasoning

2 teaspoons Get-R-Smoked Italian Seasoning Blend

3 tablespoons Olive Oil Marketplace Italian Herb EVOO

12 oz Plentiful Pantry Italian Blend Spaghetti White Wine Parmesan Sauce: 4 tablespoons butter

1 small yellow onion chopped

4 garlic cloves minced

2 scallions chopped

2 small tomatoes diced

8 oz Sliced Mushrooms

1 tablespoon flour

1 cup heavy cream

1 cup white wine

½ cup Parmesan cheese shredded

1 teaspoon Get-R-Smoked Italian Seasoning Blend

1/2 teaspoon salt more to taste

¼ teaspoon crushed red pepper flakes INSTRUCTIONS Making the Sauce: Add butter, diced yellow onion, and minced garlic cloves to the pan. Cook on medium-high until onions and garlic are translucent, about 2 minutes. Next, add chopped scallions and tomatoes. Add 1 tablespoon flour to the pan and whisk to combine.

Now add heavy cream, wine, Italian Seasoning, salt, and red pepper flakes. Bring mixture to a simmering point and then add ½ cup of shredded Parmesan cheese. Use a whisk or a wooden spoon and mix it in until you have a smooth mixture. Instructions: Make sure to cut chicken breasts horizontally to make them thin. Paper towel-dry the chicken.

In a large bowl, combine flour, Mike's SPG Seasoning, and Italian seasoning. Stir well to blend. Using a fork or tongs, coat the chicken breasts in the flour mixture by pressing into the mixture with tongs and then flipping the chicken over to coat the other side. Set aside.

Heat 2 tablespoons of olive oil in a large skillet over medium-high heat. Once the skillet is hot, place flour-coated chicken breasts in the skillet and cook for 4 to 5 minutes on each side, until golden brown on both sides and cooked through, turning once between cooking, about 8-10 minutes. Remove chicken from pan and set aside.

Cook pasta according to your package instructions in salty water to Al Dente. Drain, but do not rinse.

Add cooked pasta to the skillet with the sauce and stir to combine on low heat for 2-4 minutes. Taste and add salt, if needed.

Return chicken to the skillet on top of the pasta and allow it to warm up for an additional 5 minutes.

Serve chicken either on top or next to pasta and drizzle with some Italian Herb EVOO and sprinkle with Parmesan cheese, if desired. For more great recipes, visit OliveOilMarketplace.com.