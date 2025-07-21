EDWARDSVILLE - The 2025 SIUE women's tennis team is being honored for its performance in the classroom. The Intercollegiate Tennis Association (ITA) released its Division I All Academic Teams and ITA Scholar-Athletes Monday.

For the seventh consecutive season under Head Coach Adam Albertsen, the Cougars were named an All-Academic Team.

In addition to the team award, Chloe Koons, Cydney Rogers, Stefaniya Anikina, Noelle Compton, Amelia Gorman and Payton Tomichek were recognized as Scholar-Athletes.

Student-athletes must earn at least a 3.5 GPA for inclusion as an ITA scholar-athlete.

In 2025, 1,462 Division I women's student-athletes were named an ITA Scholar-Athlete, and 222 women's tennis programs were awarded the All-Academic Team distinction.

