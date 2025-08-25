ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. — Emergency crews responded Monday morning, Aug. 25, 2025, to a reported explosion and fire that destroyed multiple homes in unincorporated north St. Louis County.

According to Black Jack Fire Protection District, firefighters arrived around 9:15 a.m. to the 13800 block of Evan Aires Drive, where they found five homes engulfed in flames with “not much left of them there.”

At least three people were reported rescued and transported to local hospitals, with additional injuries reported. Fire officials believe everyone is accounted for.

Article continues after sponsor message

Crews from Spire, along with the bomb and arson unit, are currently on the scene investigating. Numerous fire departments and agencies from the surrounding area were called in to assist with the response.

The cause of the explosion remains unclear.

One resident who lived close by said the sound of the explosion that started the fire sounded like "an earthquake."

More like this: