GODFREY – A Godfrey couple – Jess and Ginger Woodman - donated an additional ResQCPR system to the Godfrey Fire Protection District on Thursday afternoon at Station 1 on Godfrey Road.

The Godfrey Fire Protection District responded to a medical call in the past involving the family. The couple wanted to recognize the responding GFPD personnel from the call and in turn donate a ResQCPR system. The ResQCPR System has been proven to improve survival in the case of cardiac arrest.

“We were nearing town and we heard the ambulance call for 1450, which means ‘we need help’,” – Godfrey Lt. Ed Knezevich said. “We radioed back and didn’t hear anything so we decided to head back and see what’s going on. Sure enough, they found he’d gone into full cardiac arrest and they’d pulled the truck over and initiated CPR. We jumped in and helped.”

Ginger Woodman said it means the world to her what the Godfrey Fire Protection District team did to help save her husband’s life when he needed help.

“He’s still here, so we still have a life together and that’s pretty special,” she said. “We’ve been trying to think of something for a few years that we could do just to show our gratitude and we never seemed to come up with the right thing. When we saw this in the paper a few weeks ago, and we had also just had a friend pass away from an embolism, we thought this has got to be it, especially since the chief had said he’d like to have a few more. We thought we could help out with one (ResQCPR system).”

Jess Woodman doesn’t have much memory from that day when the GFPD personnel helped preserve his life.

“All I remember was when I passed out coming up the stairs to where my wife was,” he said. “I woke up briefly when she was dialing for emergency help. I remember getting in the ambulance and going down my driveway and they turned left, which I thought was odd because the highway was right, and that’s the last thing I remember for a couple of days.”

Ginger described what the family was doing that day: “He (Jess) had not been feeling really well. We were supposed to have our family Christmas gathering at our house that day but we moved it to my mom’s place. I had only been home fifteen minutes and he came upstairs. I couldn’t even remember how to dial 911. The guys came and worked their magic.

“I was following the ambulance and I knew they were doing CPR and I remember Doug climbing into the ambulance and they took off. I thought they were going to Alton Memorial but they ended up at Saint Anthony’s and Eddie was nice enough to go to the hospital and let me know. Saint Anthony’s did a fantastic job getting him ready to transport over by helicopter to DePaul. He was in the hospital for close to a week.”

Ginger said she is thankful to God because, as Jess said, there are so many things that could have gone differently and everything just fell into place perfectly, down to going to Saint Anthony’s, because the doctor there knew exactly what was going on.

“It looks like it’ll be a lifesaver, that’s what we’re hoping for,” she said. “If anyone else goes through something that they need CPR that it will make it easier for them to do their job and save a life.

“These guys say they’re just doing their jobs, but what they did goes far beyond that.

“I’ll give you that, but it takes a special person to do what they do,” he said. “In my mind, it’s the same with anybody that has the wherewithal and the desire to become a first responder of any kind. It takes somebody that is special.

“It [is] a miracle that I [am] here. ‘For the grace of God, you wouldn’t be here,’ the cardiologist said. Putting the right people in the right place at the right time is not a coincidence.”

Godfrey Fire Protection Chief Erik Kambarian said the ResQCPR System is the only device that the FDA said will improve survival from cardiac arrest.

“Nothing else has received that indication,” he said. “We fought hard to acquire the first for an organization in Illinois and we ended up having two systems funded 100 percent by the Foreign Fire Insurance Board fund.”

Kambarian pointed out the Godfrey Fire Protection District group responds to, on the average, two to three cardiac arrests a month and this device increases survival by 49 percent.

“If we can save a life of someone, how can you even begin to measure that in terms of money? These are really invaluable.”

Madelaine Gerard also contributed to this story.

