SPRINGFIELD – The Illinois State Veterinary Medical Association (ISVMA), representing more than 2,500 member veterinarians, Certified Veterinary Technicians and veterinary and technician students around Illinois, today issued the following statement in response to the Governor’s executive order announcing a statewide “stay at home” period to combat the coronavirus pandemic:

“We want all Illinois pet owners and pet lovers to know that veterinary services in Illinois will remain open during this shutdown, and our veterinarians and their dedicated staff will be ready to serve your pets and animals as needed.

Veterinary care is considered one of the essential businesses and operations that must go on during this difficult time, and we agree with the Governor and appreciate him designating veterinary care as essential. Our pets and livestock deserve to have the care they need when they need it.

Our members are taking precautions to ensure pets and humans can be healthy and safe as we all adjust to this new reality. We join the Governor in requesting that everyone embrace social distancing, and that those who feel sick seek medical care right away to keep this dangerous virus from spreading further. But we also encourage pet owners to seek out care for their animals as it is medically necessary. We’re here to help as we all do our part to put health and safety first in Illinois.”

