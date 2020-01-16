SPRINGFIELD – The Illinois State Veterinary Medical Association (ISVMA) announces the advancement of leaders and the election of new members to its statewide board of directors, as announced at its recent annual convention.

“Our veterinarian professionals are the very best in their fields of animal medical practice,” says Deborah Lakamp, CAE, ISVMA’s Executive Director. “In addition, they are ‘tuned in’ to how legislation may affect their practices, thanks to a very engaged board of directors at the helm of this state-wide association.” ISVMA’s board collaborates with professional staff to closely monitor legislation and other key issues that affect how doctors of veterinary medicine conduct their business in small towns, farms and metropolitan areas in Illinois.

“The most compassionate care for the largest bull or draft horse, to the family dog, cat, bird, as well as reptile and hamster, any animal … and the people who care for them … is what they provide every day,” Lakamp says.

ISVMA has seven regions throughout Illinois; these new members were elected by ISVMA membership to join existing board members with their new terms in these key roles/regions:

·President Olivia Rudolphi, DVM, Rudolphi Veterinary Services in Noble. Dr. Rudolphi graduated from Texas A&M College of Veterinary Medicine and served a professional internship with Steinbeck County Equine Clinic in Salinas, Ca., before returning to the practice on her parents’ farm. She specializes in large animal and equine sports medicine and therapy, and is a member of the veterinary commission for the U.S.A. Endurance Equine Team.

·President-Elect Devon Hague, DVM, DACVIM, in Urbana. Dr. Hague graduated from Ohio State University and pursued different roles within veterinary practice. Today, she is a clinical associate professor in the Department of Veterinary Clinical Medicine and head of the Veterinary Teaching Hospital’s Surgery, Anesthesia, Neurology, Dentistry and Shelter Services at the University of Illinois.

·Vice President Colleen Lewis, DVM, Tuition Genetics in Altona. Dr. Lewis is a graduate of Kansas State University. She has served two terms on the ISVMA Board of Directors and specializes in bovine and embryo transfers.

·Treasurer Lynette Hemker, DVM, former owner of Greenville Veterinary Clinic in Greenville. Dr. Hemker graduated from the University of Illinois College of Veterinary Medicine and began working at the Greenville Clinic. She and a colleague purchased the clinic in 2012, and enjoys equine dentistry, dermatology and surgery.

·Immediate Past President Phil Fassler, DVM, River Ridge Animal Hospital in Dixon. Dr. Fassler is a graduate of the College of Veterinary Medicine at the University of Illinois who enjoys working with pet owners and conducting surgery. He has been on the ISVMA Executive Board since 2010.

·Region 1 Board Member Ellen Helmers, DVM, Hawthorne Animal Hospital, Glen Carbon. Dr. Helmers earned her degree in Veterinary Medicine from the University of Illinois. She is a graduate of ISVMA’s first Power of 10 leadership class; her passion is to preserve the human-animal bond so every pet caretaker and companion animal have the best quality of life together. Dr. Helmers was re-elected to a three-year term.

·Region 1 Board Member Edmar Schreiber, DVM and owner, Schreiber Veterinary Service in Sorento. Dr. Schreiber graduated from the University of Illinois College of Veterinary Medicine and works at this progressive large and small mixed animal practice in south-central Illinois. In addition to his veterinarian career, Dr. Schreiber serves as the Bond County Community School District Board of Education President. He was elected to a three-year term in a special election.

·Region 2 Board Member Christina Holbrook, DVM and owner, Capitol Illini Veterinary Services in Springfield. Dr. Holbrook graduated from the University of Illinois’ College of Veterinary Medicine. Her professional clinical interests include both orthopedic and soft tissue surgery. She was elected to a second consecutive three-year term.

·Region 4 Board Member Peter Nichols, DVM, Washington Veterinary Medical Center, Washington. Dr. Nichols is a graduate of Kansas State University’s College of Veterinary Medicine. Outside of his clinics in German Town Hills and Washington, he assists with animals at Wildlife Prairie Park. He also served as the vet for the Peoria Zoo. Dr. Nichols was elected to a three-year term in a special election.

·Region 6 Board Member Lynda Gould, DVM, Ashton Animal Clinic, Ashton. Dr. Gould received her veterinary degree from the University of Illinois College of Veterinary Medicine and enjoys caring for all animals, with special interests in reproductive services, ophthalmology and livestock management. She was elected to a three-year term.

ISVMA’s annual convention was held in Tinley Park in November.

The ISVMA is a professional association representing more than 2,500 member veterinarians, veterinary and technician students and Certified Veterinary Technicians from around the state to promote and protect veterinary practices. ISVMA leaders and members study a multitude of cutting-edge medical and business practices, as well as pertinent legislation to determine their impact on pets, animals and their human caretakers.

